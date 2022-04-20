Eight killed in 2 separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains in west Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur: Eight people were killed including five children in two separate house collapse in Saharanpur and Meerut on Saturday.

The houses collapsed due to heavy rains in the region for the past couple of days.

A report from Saharanpur said that six people were killed including four children when a house collapsed in Gangoh area due to rains.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said here that the house of one Manzoor collapsed in Balai Baksh locality.

In the incident Faizan(45), his wife Isana(38) their son Faisal(13), daughter Sahina (11), Rani(9) and Jainaf(2).

The incident occurred when the family was sleeping.

Due to heavy rains the relief and rescue operation was also hampered.

Meanwhile in another report from Meerut said that a two storeyed building collapsed in Sardhana area in which a woman and her infant daughter were killed.

Police said that the incident occurred in Khera village where the house of Rajpal Som collapsed.

One Anita(25) and her one month old daughter Archika were killed in the incident.

Two others were injured in the incident.