Nay Pyi Taw: At lease eight people were killed and 60 went missing as a motor boat capsized in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine, the media reported on Wednesday. With about 100 people on board, the motor boat on Tuesday morning was headed to Sittway from a refugee camp in Pauktaw, Xinhua news agency reported. Rescue efforts were underway to search the missing people.
World
Eight killed, 60 missing as boat capsizes in Myanmar
April20/ 2022
Categories :WorldTags :
Related Post
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May1/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April27/ 2023