Eight IPS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday morning transferred eight IPS officials.

Those transferred include Neelabja Chaudhary, joint CP (Crime) Lucknow who has been sent in the same capacity to Kanpur; Akash Kulhari, who has been moved from Prayagraj where he was ACP to Lucknow in place of Chaudhary.

ACP Ravi Shankar Chavi, an officer from 2007 batch, has been transferred from the Noida Commissionerate to the Department of the Inspector General of Police (DIG) Public Grievances in Lucknow.

Officer Amit Verma from the batch of 2008 has been kept in his current position and his planned transfer to Kanpur in the role of ACP has been cancelled.

Babloo Kumar, DIG of the Anti-Corruption Organisation, has been designated as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for the Noida Police Department, while Pawan Kumar has been sent as JCP to Prayagraj. He was the superintendent of police at the headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Lucknow.

Suniti has been transferred from SP Admin at DGP Headquarters in Lucknow to JCP at Noida.

Sharda Narendra Pandey, an IPS officer from the 2017 batch, has been also assigned as Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) in Prayagraj.—Inputs from Agencies