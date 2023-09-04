    Menu
    States & UTs

    Eight girls rescued from brothel in Bihar

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Patna: Police in Bihar's Arwal rescued eight girls from a brothel in the district.

    Arwal SP Mohammad Quasim claimed that he had been receiving information about immoral activities in the Janakpur

    Dham region for some time.

    Accordingly, a raid was conducted on Sunday night and the eight girls who belong to different states, were rescued.

    “We have also arrested four youths in drunken state from the area. They were involved in immoral activities. They were booked under relevant sections of liquor prohibition act and relevant IPC sections related to prostitution,” Quasim said.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Bihar brothel raid Arwal district Immoral activities Janakpur Dham region Liquor prohibition act prostitution SP Mohammad Quasim
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in