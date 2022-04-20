Eid Is Right Around The Corner

Roorkee: After 30 long and hot summer days of fasting and worshipping it is finally the time to start the preparations for the fruitful day of Eid. Wearing new clothes is considered to be good deed. All the cloth houses are filled with shoppers. Also the food items such as 'sevaiyan' are a huge attraction during the month of Ramadan. This Friday will be the last Friday of this auspicious month known as 'Alvida Juma' and prayer will be conducted with the same enthusiasm as every Friday prayer. As Eid is coming closer people are getting more and more excited and it can be seen in the market. This is a major earning chance for the shopkeepers for this they are fully prepared. They have filled their stocks according to the demands of people. People from the near by villages are also coming to Roorkee market for Eid shopping due to this the market remains crowded all day and night too.



As Eid is closing by all the worshippers are now also moving towards markets for shopping. Buyers can be seen all day till late at night. To break the fast fastkeepers have a strong demand of 'Ajwa Dates'. People now a days prefer to buy readymade dresses over the unstitched ones. Breaking the fast with dates is considered to be the right way, which also has a reason behind it. People are also excited about it being the last Friday of Ramadan

—Zakiya Rahman



