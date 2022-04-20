Eid is family time for Aamir Khan; actor to watch 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'!

New Delhi: For Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan Eid means family time. The 49-year-old actor said at a press conference that the festival of Eid means spending time with the loved ones. Mr perfectionist Khan quickly added that besides celebration, he will also watch buddy Salman Khan's film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Salman's film released on July 17, 2015 and has received warm response from the fans. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had earlier released the first look of 'BB' followed by Aamir. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Malhotra in pivotal roles.