Eid al-Adha holiday in J-K on Aug 1 and 2

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir will observe a holiday on account of Eid al-Adha on August 1 and August 2, instead of the earlier proposed date of July 31 and August 1, informed the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Union Territory on Friday.

"In partial modification of Government Order No. 251-JK(GAD) of 2019 dated 27.12.2019, the holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha shall be observed on 1st and 2nd August, 2020 (Saturday and Sunday) instead of 31st July and 1st August, 202 (Friday and Saturday), in the Government Offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the GAD notification said.

As per the GAD, the earlier issued holiday on July 31 on account of Eid stands cancelled. (ANI)