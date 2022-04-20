Egyptian, Libyan FMs discuss to deepen bilateral ties

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Libyan counterpart Najla al-Mangoush on Saturday discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.

During a phone conversation, the two officials exchanged visions on the latest developments in Libya, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also tackled efforts exerted to fully implement the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolution, in a manner that guarantees the stability and prosperity of Libya and its people, according to the statement.

Shoukry also invited al-Mangoush to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity so as to resume consultations and coordination aimed at strengthening stability in Libya, Xinhua reported.

Libya had been politically divided between eastern and western governments for years before the Government of National Unity was approved recently by the House of Representatives, or the Parliament.

The new government's main task is to prepare for the upcoming general elections in Libya on December 24, as agreed by the UN-sponsored LPDF.

—IANS