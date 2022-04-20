EgyptAir plane with 66 crashes

Cairo:�Wreckage from an EgyptAir plane carrying 66 people that crashed Thursday in the Mediterranean has been found, the airline said, as investigators probed whether it was downed by a bomb. Egypt's aviation minister said that while it was too soon to say why the Airbus A320 flying from Paris to Cairo had vanished, �a terrorist attack� would be a more likely scenario than a technical failure. The incident raised fears of a repeat of the bombing of a Russian passenger jet by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group over Egypt last October that killed all 224 people on board. Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said the plane had fallen 22,000 feet and swerved sharply twice in Egyptian airspace before it disappeared from radar screens. �The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation has just received an official letter from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that confirms the finding of wreckage of the missing aircraft No. MS 804,� it said in English on its Twitter account. �The Egyptian Investigation Team in co-operation with the Greek counterpart are still searching for other remains of the missing plane,� it added. The jet had been flying from Paris to Cairo when it vanished, without sending a distress signal. French President Francois Hollande said the plane had �crashed� as authorities in both Paris and Cairo opened probe.