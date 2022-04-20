EgyptAir hijacking 'not terrorism-related': Cyprus president

Nicosia: The hijacking of an EgyptAir plane to Cyprus today is not related to terrorism, the island's President Nicos Anastasiades said. "The hijacking is not terrorism-related," he told a joint news conference with the visiting president of the European Parliament Martin Schultz. Anastasiades said the Cyprus government had done everything it could to ensure the safe release of the passengers, most of whom were reported to have been set free