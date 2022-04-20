EgyptAir flight MS804 crash: Human remains retrieved from wreckage suggest blast on board, says official

Cairo:�The human remains so far retrieved from the wreckage of the crashed EgyptAir plane suggest that there was an explosion aboard, an Egyptian forensics official and investigation sources said on Tuesday. The official based his assessment on the small size of body parts so far recovered from the site in the Mediterranean sea. Investigators had not so far found any traces of explosives that would suggest it was caused by a bomb, the sources said. "The size of the remains points towards an explosion, the biggest part was the size of a palm. Some of the remains started arriving on Sunday in about 23 bags," the forensics official said. However, another forensics official said only a tiny number of remains had arrived so far and it was too early to specify whether there had been an explosion aboard. Air accident investigator Hani Galal told Egyptian private broadcaster CBC on Monday, the contents of the black box from the EgyptAir jet that crashed will be analysed in Egypt if it is found intact. The recorder will be sent abroad for analysis if it is found in a damaged state, he said. Egyptian officials were able to track the plane for one minute before it crashed but were unable to communicate with the crew, the head of Egypt's National Navigation Services Company told the same channel. On March 21, Egyptian military had found human remains, wreckage and the personal belongings of passengers floating in the Mediterranean, which was the first confirmation that flight MS804 had plunged into the sea.