Egypt to resume int''l flights from July 1 after 3 months

Cairo: Egypt will resume international flights from July 1 amid preparations to restart foreign tourism in three provinces with the least COVID-19 infections, the Civil Aviation Minister said.

"Flights will be resumed gradually with some states," Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar said in a joint press conference on Sunday.

Egypt had suspended international flights on March 19 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports Xinhua news agency.

"All planes have been comprehensively sterilized and only dry meals and canned beverages will be offered," Manar said, adding the distribution of any publications will be banned on board.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany said foreign tourism will resume in the three coastal provinces with the least COVID-19 infections, namely South Sinai, the Red Sea and Matrouh.

South Sinai and the Red Sea have the popular resort cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, which are among the most attractive tourist destinations worldwide.

All precautionary measures for the resumption of international flights and tourism are coordinated with the health ministry, the Ministers noted.

Egypt is currently adopting a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming services, businesses and economic activities.

The most populous Arab country has already started gradual reopening of services and offices, and recently allowed operation of over 230 hotels for local tourists with 50 per cent capacity after they were given hygiene safety certificates.

Egypt has so far registered 42,980 COVID-19 cases, with 1,484 deaths and 11,529 recoveries.

