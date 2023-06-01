    Menu
    India

    Efforts on to make India-Nepal ties 'superhit', says PM Modi

    June1/ 2023

    New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that nine years after he had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations, several decisions have been taken between the two neighbouring nations to make the association a "superhit" in future.

    "I remember nine years ago in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations -- Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways. I had said that we will establish such contacts between India-Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us," Modi said while delivering a joint statement along with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', after their bilateral discussions.

    "Nepal's Prime Minister and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future," Modi added further.

    The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Hyderabad House.

    Prachanda, who is on a four-day visit to India, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Thursday morning.

    This is his first official visit to a foreign country after assuming office in December last year.

    Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Nepalese leader arrived on Wednesday on a four-day official visit to India. —IANS

