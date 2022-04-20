Effective Measures Should Be Taken To Prevent Forst Fires: Commissioner

Nainital: Keeping in mind the changing weather and raising temperature, the Commissioner of Kumaon, Rajeev Rautela held a video conference at the NIC Hall in Nainital on Tuesday. The VC was held to review to preparedness to handle forest fires in the coming season.

Speaking at the conference, Rautela said that forest fires disturb the ecosystem as well as the environment, which is very dangerous for wild life and human beings. The police, the forest department and the district administration should work in tandem to prevent forest fires, or if a fire has broken out, then to bring it under control quickly. The commissioner further said that effective measures must be taken to ensure that forest fires do not break out at all, and that fires should be brought under control before they go out of hand. Rautela said that forest fires effect not just the people in the immediate vicinity but surrounding areas as well. He said that for effective control on forest fires, stress should be laid on collective participation and that discussions should be held with the local panchayats and self-help groups and work out plans to prevent forest fires. The Commissioner instructed the police and the forest department to strictly deal with people who set fire to the forests on purpose. He instructed that areas highly prone to fire should be identified and water arrangements should be made. And wherever it is not possible to arrange water, fire lines should be made. He instructed the officers of the forest department to connect the mobile phones of the officers of the disasters management department to the SMS alert system. Those who attended the VC include the DM Vinod Kumar Suman, CFO Vivek Pandey, DFO Biju Lal TR, ADM SS Jangpangi besides others.