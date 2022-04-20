Effective communication is key to success: Vivek Atray

Solan (The Hawk): Effective communication is the key to success and one can't be successful in any field without good communication skills. Both verbal and written communication are equally important to be mastered.

This was stated by well-known motivational speaker, writer and former IAS officer Mr Vivek Atray while addressing the inaugural webinar organised by Shoolini University's Young Communicators Club (YCC) affiliated to the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) on Sunday. The topic of the event was 'Communication in the era of Social Media'.

Mr Atray, who is a much sought after speaker and is considered 'guru' in communication skills and public speaking, gave valuable tips to enthusiastic members of the Club. He said we need to make sure that despite the ever developing and changing mediums of communication "we all need to adapt and develop the necessary skills to be effective communicators".

Sharing personal stories and anecdotes, he spoke about how communication went from offline to online and what were the consequences of the same. He specifically spoke about the importance of situational communication, where he explained how our verbal language and body language need to change when we are in different circumstances.

He elaborated on constructive communication tools which include choice of words, large vocabulary, modulation, body language, attitude and most importantly confidence. The concept of smart communication was also clarified during the talk.

With the advent of modernization and the development of technology, social media has taken over this world, Mr Atray said and added that it was important to take care of social media etiquette. "The world is fast paced, and everyone is connected with everyone and hence, it is imperative to be very careful what we post and put up", he cautioned.

Replying to questions from members of the club, Mr Atray said that "the language you speak doesn't matter, but sticking true to that language is what matters. Once you choose a language, learn it well, use it correctly and be totally confident while speaking it", he added.

Earlier, YCC Student Chair Purvi Bhushan welcomed Mr Atray besides Mr Vipin Pubby, Director of PRCI YCC Shoolini, Ms. Ranjna Thakur, Faculty Coordinator PRCI YCC Shoolini and others. She briefed them about the formation of five teams to perform separate functions and duties – Social Media Management, Public Relations, Logistics, Design and Content.

She said the goal of the club is to enhance one's leadership qualities, assist in developing communication skills and networking tactics and to become trained and upskilled professionals in the future.

Bhavya Sharma, a student of MSc Microbiology and Shreya Mahajan, a student of BBA won prizes for the best logo and tagline competitions.