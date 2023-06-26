Effective action against terrorism taken under PM Modi: Rajnath

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a cryptic threat to Pakistan on Monday, saying that India is growing more powerful and that it may strike from both sides of the border if necessary.

He spoke at a security colloquium at the University of Jammu, where he cited the 2016 surgical strikes across the border and the 2019 Balakot air strike as examples of the country's decisive action against terrorism under the Modi government.

"Bharat is not what it was a generation ago. There will soon be a takatwar in India. (India is not the same as it was.) Zaroorat padi to Bharat seema ke iss par bhi maar sakta hai, and zaroorat padi toh uss paar bhi jaa sakta hai. It's increasing in strength. The defence minister has stated that "if necessary, India can hit on this side of the border and can go across the border as well."—Inputs from Agencies