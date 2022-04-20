Effect of a Pandemic: Coping up With a New Normal

Akshit Sood*

Time is changing rapidly, and one thing that is competing with time in the process of evolution is probably the most widely iterated term in the recent past that is 'Corona Virus'. Past 5-6 months have been unprecedented. Directly or indirectly, the pandemic has affected everyone, from rich to low, from business people to politicians, no one is untouched. Although the variations in the virus are unpredictable, but one thing that can be predicted quite easily is the impact on the human mind and the change in behaviour.

Will the Behaviour be Forever Changed?

Early data suggest that the immediate impact of the pandemic is substantial. Lifestyles have been changed and so are the motivations that vary from person to person. Earlier a student's motivation was to go to his school and learn with friends, but now it has just confined to a four-walled room of his house. Employees working in MNCs have been exploring the Work From Home culture. One kind of motivation is overlapping with what it was used to be the extrinsic one. Students are learning for grades and employees are working for salaries. One element that is missing is the more refined form of motivation that is intrinsic motivation.

The biggest question is what about those people who drive on intrinsic motivation? Will they adapt to the circumstances? A farmer who thrives on the idea of enjoying his work and not because of the external incentives. This pandemic has been a big hit on this part of the society; their motivation has been shaken from its roots.

There are a lot of hurdles in front of humankind. Struggle with health, adapting to a new lifestyle, changing personal equations with the people around. All these have some psychological repercussions and the entire behavioural cycle is affected. These crises can lead to anger and fear. At the community level, these emotions can descend into acts of scapegoating and discrimination. Selfishness can also come to rise.

To change our behaviour for better, we need to overcome these challenges and give a strong boost to our well beings. Positive health behaviours are essential to achieve individual well-being. Eating healthy, exercising daily, taking a good sleep etc. all these activities can act as a motivation for humans during these extraordinary times we are going through. A small motivation will result in positive changes in the way we search for information and process it. Then decision making is gone into it followed by actions and feedback; finally, the behaviour is all that is impacted.

The stability of behaviour in the long run is initiated by a habit which gradually matures over time in the presence of motivation and emotions to translate into a behaviour. Later that formulates into the personality of a person, that's what will make a difference and would be good for the society in the long run.

Breaking the chains through compassion

History is on our side, whenever there is a difficulty of such a great extent we have come along very proficiently. The compassion possessed by the human race is worth talking about. Doctors working 24*7 selflessly to protect the ones in a great need of help is one such example.

Working together hand in hand will suffice, essential behaviour change will sustain, and the harmful psychological strains are short-lived if taken care of with full compassion and with relishing your inner motivations. They will vanish just like the virus will once the vaccine arrives.

—The Hawk Features

*MBA 2020-22 | SME IIT Jodhpur