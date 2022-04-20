EESL To Boost Adoption Of Energy Efficient Products, Services

New Delhi: With the aim to maximise the adoption of energy efficient products and services in the country, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under Ministry of Power, has decided to empanel Corporate Sales Agencies, Direct Sales Agencies, Dealers and Retailers and other Demand Aggregators, including ESCOs with requisite under the Success Fee Model.

Through this, EESL seeks to boost and expand the sale of its various existing and new products and services in the markets.

In order to establish an efficient sales channel, EESL is proposing the Demand Aggregation Module for some of its key programmes such as, Super-Efficient Air-Conditioner Programme, Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor Air Quality for Safety and Efficiency (RAISE), Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA), National Motor Replacement Programme, Integrated Energy Efficiency Services (IEES), among others.

This kind of approach will provide a win-win proposition for both EESL and its channel partners, the company said in a statement.

EESL will benefit from an extensive sales network, while the partners will be able to leverage EESL's credible market presence and high quality solutions, the statement added.

Speaking about this new approach, Rajat Sud, MD, EESL said, "India has immense potential for the adoption of energy efficient products and services. Our extensive catalogue of energy efficient solutions have been indispensable in mainstreaming energy efficiency in India, and bringing the consumers into the fold of sustainability. While, there has been considerable uptake of energy efficient solutions in India, facilitated by us, we now seek to further stimulate their adoption, by involving the private players in the energy efficiency journey."

India has been focused on ramping up energy efficiency across sectors and use of energy efficient solutions has been identified as a valuable proposition. The use of energy efficient solutions can reduce India's peak power demand and emissions considerably, and thus help the nation in its climate action efforts.

EESL is a joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID. It was set up under Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.—IANS