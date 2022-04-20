EESL conducts awareness workshop on Gender Sensitisation at Pratap Nagar

Tehri: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, organised a two-day workshop with the students and faculty of Inter College, in Thauldhar Manjaf Village, Pratapnagar (Tehri Garhwal), as part of its CSR initiative.

In association with not-for-profit organisationUdangkaar Jan Kalyan Foundation, EESL organised the workshop to sensitise students and faculty about the best practices regarding menstruation and awareness about gender equality.

A key topic of discussion was the menstrual health of girls, which was addressed via a session to help understand the occurrence, and how girls can reduce associated discomfort. Girl students were recommended intake of nutritious food and the use of proper sanitary napkins.Promoting feminine hygiene, EESL provided each girl student with a safeand high-quality sanitary pack covering a six-month period.

Sessions touched upon the issue of gender equality and mutual respect. A special session was also organised to educate students about the difference between a 'good touch' and 'bad touch', as well as self-safety measures.EESL senior representatives Dr. Neena Sinha, Chief Medical Officer and Mr Jaspal Singh Aujla, Chief General Manager (Technical)interacted with students and faculty members on these issues.

Smt. RuchiJaimal, Director of Udangkaar Jan Kalyan Foundation also provided valuable inputs to students during the two-day workshop.

Underlining their shared primary goal of providing quality healthcare, EESL and Udangkaar Jan KalyanFoundation also organised a free health check-up for the students and faculty members.

EESL has been actively promoting cleanliness as part of their CSR initiatives like putting dustbins and developing public toilets across cities.