Eduguy launches ECPT - India's first online AI-driven career predictive test, on Teacher's Day

New Delhi: Finally, the wait is over. Eduguy Career Predictive Test (ECPT) is now live after its grand global launch on September 5th, Teacher's Day.

Keeping in mind the prevailing pandemic and lockdown situation, the launch was conducted on the virtual platform. Dr Suborno Bose, the CEO of Eduguy, launched the ECPT in the virtual presence of students, teachers and principals of prestigious schools and institutions of the world.

Conceptualized by Dr Suborno Bose and his team and designed with the help of advanced technology and expertise at IBM, the ECPT promises to change students' lives by helping them find positive direction based on their aptitude, interest, and skills.

"Sometimes children write all sorts of exams and choose something where they have qualified without thinking whether it is suitable for them or not. We want to change that mindset," said Dr Bose.

"If someone's skills is towards accounting, engineering, data science, or cybersecurity, we want to give them suggestions and not force it upon them," he added.

"I think all of us have gone through that predicament, what is the right career, this would be an invaluable tool that would enable all these kids at least to get some guidance," said Sandip Patel, the MD of IBM, India and South East Asia.

The launch of ECPT can be seen. —ANI