Educationist Sareshwala To Help Muslim Youths In Honing Biz Skills

Lucknow: In an attempt to reach out to the Muslim community and counter the anti-minority image of the Yogi Adityanath government, prominent educationist Zafar Sareshwala will hold a workshop for counselling youths for jobs in the financial sector and enhance their entrepreneurship.

Governor Anandiben Patel will be the chief guest at the workshop titled "Atmnirbhar Ayodhya Ki Ore" to be held in Ayodhya on December 24.

Youths from the adjoining districts will also be invited to attend the programme.

The programme will be organised under Sareshwala's banner "Taleem-O-Tarbiyat".

Additional Chief Secretary, Information and MSME, Navneet Sehgal said he has requested Sareshwala to organise such programmes in all the 75 districts in the state for promoting the One District One Product programme of the Chief Minister and also traditional art and handicraft.

Sehgal will also give a special lecture on this occasion.

Sareshwala has been organising such conferences and programmes in different parts of the country to increase education and employment among the vulnerable sections of the society, mainly Muslims.

His organization's agenda is to spread positivity through education and employment among the vulnerable sections.

In small cities like Ayodhya, the young minds, mainly from a humble background, are not exposed to the financial sector and his organisation will be bringing financial experts to counsel them on how to become an entrepreneur and also avail the welfare schemes of the state and central governments. Sareshwala has been working among Muslims, mainly to shape the careers of the youth of the community by counselling them not to indulge in contentious and sensitive matters and instead, focus on their career and education. —IANS