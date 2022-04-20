Education via the Virtual Method is the Way Ahead: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The one-hour virtual discussion revolved around ideas to prepare the graduating students of the state for the tumultuous post-COVID world. It involved the participation of industry leaders across sectors and senior Punjab Government functionaries who dwelled on strategies to help the pupils from various institutions adapt to the new normal.

Touching a variety of topics, Capt. Amarinder Singh highlighted the COVID situation in Punjab and said that the coronavirus cases may reach the peak in the next two weeks, after that the curve will flatten. He also talked about the employment schemes and other plans that will be commenced shortly and said, "We need to focus on the people living in the villages, as 65% of the population resides there."

Discussing the New Education Policy, the CM said, "Education via the virtual method has greatly helped the students and now Punjab is becoming an educational hub. Various universities from foreign countries such as America and UK are showing interest in setting up campuses here." He also lauded the team at Chitkara University and mentioned that Chitkara University is the leading University in Punjab region and that the lead they have taken in delivering education in the online mode is being also done by the education department in the government schools.

Earlier Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University, welcomed Captain Amarinder Singh and said, "These have been, no doubt, extraordinarily turbulent times, replete with challenges at every step and no other leader could have steered us so brilliantly through all the struggles. His role has been exemplary in this current situation."

Thanking Capt. Amarinder Singh and other dignitaries for participating in this important debate, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "India's biggest strength is its young population, and as educationalists, we have a huge responsibility to give the right direction to this young, innovative and intelligent brigade. Hearing the CM's views, we now have a better understanding of the challenges and listening to industry professionals, we know that finding solutions is in our hands."

The event began with a brief address by Cavita Taragi, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University, who highlighted the changes in work and lifestyle caused by the pandemic. She said, "No other time in history would reflect the very concept of Shifting Goalposts, as does today. To that end, we decided to host a Virtual Round Table Discussion with participation from the industry, academia, and the government with a view to complement State Government's very successful employability initiatives- Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission."

The panellists who attended the Virtual Round Table are Mr. Sagar Raina, Vice-president and head of Talent Acquisition, Airtel; Mr. Sunil PP, India and South Asia Head - Education and NPO, Amazon; Mr. Unmesh Pawar, Partner and Head - People Performance and Culture, KPMG; Mr. Francis Padamadan, Senior Director, RPO and BPS Practice, APAC, KellyOCG; Mr. Sandesh Kumar, Associate Vice-president, Talent Acquisition, Wipro; Mr. NatwarKadel, Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, Hyundai Motor India Ltd; Ms. Meena Bhatia, Vice-president and General Manager, Le Meridien, New Delhi; Ms. Shruti Mishra, Lead-People and Organisation Partner (Retail), Talent Acquisition (India), Puma; Mr. Anand Rao, Head HR, Adani Power and Mr. Vineet Arora, Branch Banking Head - North 2, HDFC Bank.