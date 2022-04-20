Dehradun: Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee scientists visited J.P. International School, Landhora, under Jigyasa: Student-Scientist Connect Programme.

A moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 War and salute their courage, valour and martyrdom, on Vijay Diwas. The nation observes the day to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and a remembrance for all the martyrs who laid their life for the cause.

Interacting with the students, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee presented a lecture on "Jigyasa: Education, Science & Development" and said that education-science and development - are all interdependent - without one, the other cannot move forward. Referring to scientists like Einstein, Henry Ford, Madam Curie, Edison, C.V. Raman and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he said that the value of education is not to remember facts, but to train the intellect to be able to think. Inspiring the students with the story of Newton, Dr. Agarwal informed that Newton was born in the same year the scientific community lost scientist Galileo Galilei. When Newton was young, he was not good at studies. Once a boy in school started a fight with Newton and Newton won the fight. However, Newton was not satisfied with the result. He wanted to teach the boy a lesson by excelling in studies too. It was an important life event, as this incident attracted young Newton to studies and he went on to become one of the greatest minds of his time. However, Newton was very secretive during his entire career. He did not tell anyone about his discoveries for nearly 20 years. Newton was second, after Aryabhatta, to claim that the Earth does not travel around the Sun in a circle, but in an ellipse. Newton was just 23 years old when he discovered gravity. Newton built the first practical reflecting telescope, which is still used today. It took Isaac Newton as much time to invent calculus, as a student would take to learn it. Newton was a source of inspiration for Albert Einstein, who kept a picture of Sir Isaac Newton in his study room. Dr. Agarwal said that all great achievers such as Newton, Einstein, Edison, etc. worked patiently and failed numerous times but did not give up hope. Young Edison was expelled from school as he was considered a dunce, but through his hard work and determination, he overcame every obstacle in the way to become "Genius of the Century" with almost 1093 patents to his name. Dr. Agarwal also informed about the glorious history, achievements of CSIR as well as CBRI.

Discussions were carried out on various topics including innovations in renewable resources for sustainable environment, innovations in food production and food security, mathematical solutions in everyday life etc. Students were encouraged to gain knowledge by solving as many problems as they can by relating the learning process to the physical and social environment.

India is celebrating 150 years of the Mahatma by following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi throughout the year. Dr. Agarwal asked the students to work towards building a Swachh Bharat, Water Conservation and Plantation of Trees. Students of J.P. International School, Landhora along with their Manager Shri Arush Kumar Jain, Principal Shri Satyendra Kumar Tomar and teachers Shri Manoj Yadav (Chemistry), Shri Manish Agarwal (Mathematics) and Simli Faraj (Physics) were present during the occasion.