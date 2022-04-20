Education Minister Pokhriyal to hold virutal meeting with all state education secretaries on May 17

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with education secretaries of all states on May 17 and review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector.

In the virtual meeting, the minister will also review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education policy.

Sources further said that this is the first virtual meeting of the Union Education Minister with the state education secretaries after COVID -19 second wave.

"Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states," education ministry sources told ANI.

According to sources, the Union Minister will also review the preparation made by the state education departments to cope with the COVID-19 and how students can continue their online education despite the pandemic.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May. (ANI)