Education Minister inaugurates new faculty building of IIM Raipur

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday inaugurated the grand new faculty building as well as the academic building of IIM Raipur.

He was participating in the inaugural programme for 11th Batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 9th Batch of Fellow (Doctoral) Programme (FPM) of IIM Raipur through online medium.

Pokhriyal welcomed the 11th batch of PGP and the ninth batch of FPM to the IIM campus.

The minister showcased great admiration for the emphasis the institute places on life-long learning and development, positive engagement with the community, and developing leadership skills; qualities that will positively impact our community and the country.

He mentioned that the new National Education Policy (NEP, 2020) is also a step into this direction. The NEP 2020 aims at making our nation a global knowledge superpower by transforming the curricular and pedagogical structure of education. It also emphasises the integration of technology in all levels of learning.

He explained how the government aspires to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035 where institutions like IIMs will also rise to the occasion and contribute significantly to achieve these policy objectives set by the government. (ANI)