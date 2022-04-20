Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat For Maintaining Discipline In Universities

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Co-Operative, Higher Education, Dairy Development and Protocol, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stressed on maintaining discipline in the state universities. He instructed to notify advertisement to fill vacant posts in universities and to implement central evaluation techniques. He was chairing a meeting with vice chancellors, and registrars on higher education at the conference hall in Vidhan Sabha on Saturday.

He spoke on the need to strictly follow roster and to hold examinations and to declare results on scheduled time. He told officials to commence new academic session on July 01, and to ensure declaration of result strictly by June, 30.

Dr Rawat instructed them to implement online admission procedure as per the guidelines issued by UGC. An instruction was given to send marks-sheet to colleges and to link 'Aadhar' card with it. He instructed them to review and to table report of Lyngdoh committee's recommendations on students' union election to the government, so that it can be discussed it in the cabinet meeting. He said committee would be led by vice chancellor, and higher education director and Principals would be the member of the committee. An instruction was given to draft a schedule for "Gyan Kumbh" conclave, which is slated to take place at Patanjali in September. He said vice-chancellors, and state education ministers from across the country would participate and President of India is likely to inaugurate the function.

The committee formed by additional chief secretary, additional secretary, and vice chancellor would draft the agenda for the conclave. The motive of the conclave is "Quality and Pragmatic Education'. He said Union Defence Minister would felicitate 140 qualified aspirants for NDA/CDS with Rs 50,000 each at a function slated to take place in CM residence on March 25. He said relatives of Victoria Cross winner Darban Singh, Gabbar Singh, and Veer Chander Singh Garhwali, Kargil war martyrs families and third generation army personnels would be given invitation and instructions have already been given in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Ranveer Singh, Kumaon University vice chancellor DK Nautiyal, Sridev Suman University vice chancellor US Rawat, Vivekanand University vice chancellor Nagendra Rao, Doon University vice chancellor CS Nauityal and registrar RC Mishra were present in the meeting.