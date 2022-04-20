Education Is Resource For Overall Development And Nation Building: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that education is not only the medium for obtaining degrees and diplomas but it is a resource for overall development and nation building.

"India is the country with the largest population of youth in the world. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh is the state with the most youth up to the age of 35 years. In such a situation, youth power can catapult the state to the forefront," he said.

Chief Minister said this during the 113th foundation day of Kalicharan PG College here on Wednesday. Mr Yogi said that today the 113-year-old institution has been given a new lease of life. "If the seed remains in its original form then it is nature and the destruction of the seed is a deformity. But if the seed becomes a tree and dedicates itself to public welfare, then it is culture," he said.

While giving details about the college, the CM said, "The college started in 1905. It was the time when the British were conspiring to divide Bengal. A nationalistic revolution was initiated in the country to thwart that conspiracy. The foundation of the college was laid during that period. At that time, it started as a primary school. In 1913, it took the shape of high school and this huge building came into existence since its foundation was already very strong," said the CM.

Praising the contribution of the college, the CM said an alumnus of this college Lalji Tandon is the Governor of Madhya Pradesh today. "There are several such names that have become role models for lakhs in the country," he said. "The efforts initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government are showing effective results now. Under basic education, through the School Chalo Abhiyan over 50 lakh children have been sent to the Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in the last 2.5 years," he said. Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon, said the college should be developed into 'deemed university'. On the occasion, Mr Yogi also inaugurated the newly built Shatabdi Bhawan. UNI



