Education Is Key To Development Of Country: Prez

Gorakhpur: President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Monday that education is the key to development of the country and claimed that without development of Poorvanchal, Uttar Pradesh cannot move ahead.

Addressing the Founder's Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad inside the Gorakhnath temple here, the President said "Gorakhnath Peeth have made important contributions in the eastern Uttar Pradesh region in spreading awareness and knowledge.

Talking about the Parishad, which has been imparting education to children since 1925, he said 'It has helped in character building of youth by inculcating in them, the respect for culture, devotion to the nation and readiness for social work."

Asking the students to follow the path shown by Maharana Pratap, Mr Kovind said Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of youth in the country, who can change the scenario by contributing in the development of the society and make Gorakhpur a knowledge city by 2032.

On the occasion, the President also honoured 10 students and a teacher of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

While lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the all round development of Gorakhpur, Mr Kovind said this was his first visit to the city as President. However, he claimed that he was coming here for the past two decades regularly.

"The city is fast changing and all the credit goes to the Chief Minister," he added.

The President also expressed his sadness on the blocking of roads during his visit to different parts of the country, creating problems for the local people.

"This is the reason why I try to visit less places," he disclosed.

UP Governor Ram Naik said on the occasion that though UP has given nine Prime Ministers, but Mr Kovind is the first President from the state and this is his maiden visit to Gorakhpur.

Calling upon the students to be physically active too, along with their regular studies, the Governor said that balancing education and physical activity can bring laurels for a student.

Earlier, President Kovind visited the Gorakhnath temple and worshipped for about 30 minutes, on his two-day visit to Gorakhpur.

Mr Kovind also paid floral tributes at the samadhi of Mahant Digvijaynath, who founded the Parishad and Mahant Avaidhnath. He is the third President to visit the Gorakhpeth, and first in the last five decades.

Later, he left for New Delhi from Gorakhpur airport. UNI