Education Insight And Solution

Nitish Kumar

The development of the world has produced incredible things. But since the dawn of modern civilization, we have been using the same old education system and assessment system (Examinations or tests).



We indeed develop our very civilization with this system. Albeit is it good enough for inclusive growth? The very assessment system we have been using so far, have failed to recognize the brilliance of the great scientists, philosophers, and businessmen. This assessment system can only account for your memory and speed but misses most essential "The understanding".

The result of the assessment system not only rewards the top percentiles but also pumps the inferiority complex in bottom percentiles. This system has become the slave to the top percentiles. We have forgotten that the purpose of the education system is to uplift the bottom of society. Only meritorious students get the chance of the best education. The good student keeps getting better and bad students to keep getting worse only because if you can't compete you have no right to be taught by a great professor of a great institute.

To the point when a bad student needs the best teacher the most, we deprive them of that because of the competition. We all understand the concept of equality but when it came to the education system we flush it down the gutter. A psychologist suggests that subconsciously we become part of the unfair things because we are simply not aware of the sense of injustice in place.

Concept of homework links with writing assignments, which can be plagiarized or copy. This kind of behaviour is hard to trace and stop. When a teacher gets to check this plagiarized homework, it doesn't add any significant value to the student and destroys the teacher's precious time. We need a better way of creating and bolstering the understanding of the students.

The assessment test which is used the evaluate or should I say discriminate students is also flawed. The assessment examination only tests our memory or speed that has nothing to do with understanding. We have been following it because we do not know any better way. In this system, we work a year or so for one fine day of examination and if you didn't get that day perfect it can scar your entire year. We need to disperse the assessment process throughout the year.

We put the blame on students or teachers for the bad scores. We sell that if you don't study you cannot score well and neither get the opportunity as the good scorers do. It should not be that way, not while studying at least. Everyone should have the same opportunity of studying with the finest teachers and professors regardless of their scores.

Moreover, with the current grading system, we all are subjected to direct failures, and psychologically speaking- when you are expose to direct failures you feel higher level of sad emoting then what you would have feel in indirect failures. If not triumph then jealousy and self-doubt. This is just human nature but nobody is looking into the flaws of this system, everyone improves their skill but didn't improve the system.

This paper deals with social and economic problems in factual and graphical details. And promises you only one incredibly feasible solution for all the problems.

"Since you are criticizing something you ought to have a better alternative for it"

The education system we need

For all those reasons I'm proposing a new education system. This system hopefully revolutionizes the assignment and assessment system we have been using till now.

This new education system will comprise a hierarchical structure. University will offer only residential programs for the age of 5 to 22. People from the very top will teach their lower batch of students, these lower batch students will have the assignment(Homework) to teach their underlings. By teaching their underlings' students will be subjected to the creative questionnaire of another human being which will force them to bolster their understanding of the topic by thinking on their own. Every student has to come up with a creative way of explaining their thoughts regarding topics. As Albert Einstein said, "if you can't explain it to a six-year-old, you don't understand it yourself".

















There is no better way to check someone's understanding then to watch them teach. Student's understanding and satisfaction reflect their teachers understanding of the topic. There is a saying that "a good teacher is always a good student" but now we ought to say that a "good student must be a good teacher".

Behavioural psychologist strongly agrees to the fact that when someone go through such an environment-where he or she supposed to take the responsibility of a group (Class of underlings)-they built a more sturdier character with ethics.

In this new assessment system, students will be ranked by the performance of their underlings. And the very bottom pupil(5 years old) of the hierarchy will be tested by the curriculum-which has real-world applications. Those assignment will not expose you to any direct-failure whatsoever. —The Hawk Features







