Edtech startup GUVI raises Rs 6 cr in Pre-series A funding

Chennai: GUVI, a startup incubated by IIT Madras and CIIE.CO-IIM Ahmedabad on Saturday said it raised Rs 6 crore in its Pre-series A Round of funding from Education Catalyst Fund, an education focused venture capital fund managed by CBA Capital.

CIIE.CO is a startup incubator established by IIM Ahmedabad.

An integrated ed-tech platform providing course contents in vernacular languages as well, GUVI has presence in over 1,000 engineering colleges.

"We will use the capital raised in this round to scale up operations, introduce newer courses in more vernacular languages and expand our geographical presence for our blended (offline + online) learning program ''Zen class''," S.P. Balamurugan, Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said in a statement.

"During the lockdown, we are experiencing a huge surge in number of people signing up to our online courses and we expect this trend to continue even after it."

During this current lockdown, GUVI said it attracted over 1.5 lakh enrolments in technical courses in a period of 12 day.

Due to the lockdown, not only students but working professionals are also enrolling for their tech courses.

GUVI offers an online platform for students to learn in vernacular languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali besides English, and provides specialised courses to upskill students and make them ''job ready'' without having to leave their house.

It has already upskilled more than 2.14 lakh engineers in latest technology skills such as Python, Java and Machine Learning, among others and help them gain placement in IT firms.

