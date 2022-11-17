Editor of news portal detained for soliciting a woman's sex

Noida (The Hawk): A news portal editor was detained on Thursday after engaging in an immoral act with a woman and asking for sexual favours in Sector 20.

Wasim Ahmed, a resident of a neighbourhood close to Noida Sub Mall, was the person who was arrested.

The victim, who works for a consultancy firm, was subjected to abuse and threats from Ahmed, who threatened to have her fired if she refused to go along with his ideas.

Additionally, he disparaged her in front of her friends.

The victim had filed a complaint against Ahmed on November 14 alleging that he was mistreating her and requesting sexual favours. She claimed that he was also threatening her and demanding money.

