Edgbaston stadium to become COVID-19 testing centre

London: Edgbaston cricket stadium will be used as a coronavirus testing centre by the National Health Service (NHS) in a bid to help in the battle against COVID-19.

The ground - more specifically, the car park - will be used as a drive-through testing centre for NHS staff. Those requiring tests will drive in through the Edgbaston Road entrance and undergo the procedure while remaining in their vehicle. They will then leave via the Pershore Road exit, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Warwickshire also plans to offer NHS staff free entry to a Vitality Blast fixture later in the summer.

"With our county cricket programme and conference and events business closed until May 29, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort," Neil Snowball, the Warwickshire chief executive, said.

All sporting activities, including cricket and football, have been suspended in the country to contain the spread of the virus.

The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 10,00,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000. (ANI)