ED to attach Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's house

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to attach former CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's house here. The ED has send the notice to the Registration IG.

It is the same house where he had been living with his son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who is in jail.

The ED decided to attach the house after they probed the dealings of Bineesh.





The son is now in jail in Bengaluru after he was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, last month.

The house where Balakrishnan lives is in the name of Bineesh.

The ED will also attach the assets that are in the name of Bineesh's wife.

Incidentally, Balakrishnan after coming under heavy duress from the opposition Congress and BJP decided to bow out and the party gave him an honourable exit, when it was announced on November 13 that he has been given a medical leave.

Troubles for Bineesh increased after his close aide Anoop Mohammed was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The ED by now has questioned a several close aides of Bineesh, who is understood to own "benami properties and business establishments".

—IANS