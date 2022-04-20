ED summons SRK over alleged forex violation, asked to appear by month-end

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged forex violation, according to the media reports on Wednesday. The actor has been to appear before the ED by the end of the month. As per reports, an audit by the ED concludes that KKR shares were undervalued during a transfer transaction. ED has also sent notice to the co-owners and promoters of Kolkata franchise, which includes Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. KKR are the defending champions in the on-going edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). And in this season too, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, the two-time champions are a strong contender for the title. The ED has been keeping a hawk's eye on financial matters related to IPL since it recently unearthed a massive betting and money laundering racket after a series of raid in several cities across India. In fact on Monday the ED officials arrested two alleged Delhi-based hawala dealers in connection with IPL-betting case and seized Rs 25 lakh cash from them.