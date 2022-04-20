ED summons AirAsia top brass for questioning on Jan 20

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has summoned AirAsia''s top management including its Malayasia-based CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning on January 20.

A source in ED said that they have summoned the top brass for questioning under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had registered the case of money laundering against AirAsia officials and others for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licenses for its Indian venture AirAsia India Limited in mid 2018.

The central financial probe agency filed the case to probe if alleged tainted funds were used to create illegal assets and it has taken cognisance of the CBI''s FIR to lodge its own case.

The CBI had named Fernandes and others in the case of violating FDI norms in giving effective management to a foreign entity through FIPB clearance in 2013.

--IANS