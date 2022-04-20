Ed Sheeran to turn deejay?

Los Angeles: Singer Ed Sheeran is reportedly going to turn a deejay with a remix for singer Passenger.

Sheeran has put a spin on his friend Passenger's song "Sword from the stone", which is expected to be out next week. His first remix is under the alias "Gingerbread mix", reports contactmusic.com.

"They have been friends for years after meeting when they were teenagers and have covered songs together before but never done anything like this," a source said about the collaboration between Sheeran and Passenger, whose real name is Mike Rosenberg.

"They've stayed really good mates and when Mike asked if Ed would be up for working together, he said yes straight away. Getting together in the studio wasn't really an option in 2020 but Ed has produced this new remix of 'Sword from the stone' and they both love it. Mike has been the support act for loads of Ed's concerts over the years, most recently in 2019 during his 'Divide Tour', so it was really nice for them to do something new together," added the source.

The remix news comes just over two weeks after Sheeran released his new song "Afterglow".

It marked the first new music from Sheeran since his 2019 album "No.6 Collaborations Project", which featured the likes of Stormzy, Khalid, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Eminem.

