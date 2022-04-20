ED searches 13 locations linked to Kalra, Duggal in O2 concentrators case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 13 premises belonging to businessman Navneet Kalra and Gagan Duggal in Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram in connection with the alleged oxygen concentrator black marketing case.

According to informed sources in the ED, the duo had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in the past one month and sold them to the public at exorbitant prices by claiming that the concentrators were made with German technology.

The source said, "The forensic examination of the concentrators has revealed that they are very low quality equipment. Their import price per unit is Rs 15,000 and the same have been sold for Rs 69,999 per unit."

The source said that Kalra and Duggal took advantage of a raging pandemic and made huge profits by cheating the public.

"During searches, ED officials also found more than 150 foreign brand liquor bottles at Kalra's house on Mandi Road in South Delhi's Mehrauli. Several incriminating documents and digital devices have also been seized by ED officials," the source said.

The source said the locations included the residences of Kalra and Duggal on Mandi Road and Kalra's restaurants -- Khan Chacha, Nege and ju, Town Hall, and Dayal Opticals in upscale Khan market.

The source said that the bank lockers of Kalra were also searched by the ED officials.

The ED action comes after it registered a case of money laundering against Kalra and others on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police seized over 500 oxygen concentrators on May 6 and 7 from the three restaurants and a farmhouse in south Delhi.

Kalra was arrested on Sunday evening by the sleuths of Delhi Police and sent to three-day police custody. On Thursday, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

—IANS