    ED raids TN minister, his MP son in money laundering case; DMK dubs action 'vendetta'

    Nidhi Khurana
    July17/ 2023
    Chennai: The homes of DMK politician and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani were searched on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged illicit sand mining, according to official sources.

    The agency reportedly found roughly Rs 70 lakh in cash and several pounds on the minister's property. During the investigations, the father and son's statement may also be recorded.

    After Transport Minister Senthil Balaji, the 72-year-old minister is the second member of Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet to be investigated by the federal body. The ED conducted a raid and arrested Balaji in June in connection with a money laundering case that allegedly involved a "cash-for-jobs" scheme.—Inputs from Agencies

