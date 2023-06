Chennai: It was reported on Tuesday that V Senthil Balaji, minister of the Tamil Nadu Electricity department, and others were searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering inquiry.

The raids are happening at Balaji's locations in both Chennai, the state capital, and Karur.

Balaji, who is also in charge of Prohibition and Excise, was recently the target of a police and ED investigation into allegations of a cash-for-jobs scheme.—Inputs from Agencies