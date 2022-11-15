ED raids seven Odisha honeytrap sites

New Delhi (The Hawk): In connection with the Odisha honeytrap case involving Archana Nag, Jagabandhu Chand, Khageswar Patra, Shradhanjali Behera, and others, who reportedly ran a sextortion racket, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Monday that it had searched seven locations.

The scam, which allegedly was run by Nag and her friends, preyed on wealthy and important people.

The ED reported that numerous damning documents, digital evidence such mobile phones, and one SUV were all taken throughout the course of the search.

Khageswar Patra was detained by the ED in connection with the Archana Nag honeytrap case last Thursday, and the court gave them permission to hold him on custody for ten days.

After conducting raids on Archana's homes and properties, who was imprisoned for allegedly amassing fortune by "honey-trapping" well-known persons in Odisha, the ED detained Patra last week. The case has landed Archana's husband, Jagabandhu Chand, in jail as well.

Patra was reportedly the couple's business partner, according to reports. Between 2010 and 2019, he was managing a used vehicle dealership. He extended his company by constructing a used automobile showroom at Hansapal, which is on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, after getting in touch with Archana.

A money laundering complaint has just been filed by the ED against the couple and their two colleagues, Patra and Sradhanjali Behera.

