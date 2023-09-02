    Menu
    ED raids Kolkata firm, UK concerns of which were penalised for 'slamming'

    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the raid of a Kolkata-based company that allegedly operated an unauthorised call centre and whose sister companies had been fined in the UK for "slamming," the illegal act of switching a consumer's telephone service provider without his consent.

    Kunal Gupta, the owner and director of Met Technologies Private Limited, had 11 of his properties searched on August 31 in accordance with the PMLA.

    The investigation by the ED found that the company's representatives "coerced" victims into making large payments by promising them "bogus" technology support, "deceptive" website sales, and "sham" loan offers via counterfeit mobile apps. The victims were located in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.—Inputs from Agencies

