ED raids in Chhattisgarh as part of fresh money laundering probe

Raipur: Official sources say that on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate searched the homes of several IAS officers and a Congress member in Chhattisgarh as part of an inquiry into possible money laundering.

They reported that the homes and offices of Chhattisgarh Congress leader and PCC treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal and other officials, including IAS officer Ranu Sahu, were being searched.

The residences of IAS officers Sahu and Agrawal in Raipur and the residence of Korba Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prabhakar Pandey in Korba were shown to have central paramilitary forces present.—Inputs from Agencies