ED Raids Ex-Minister Prajapati's House, Other Premises In UP

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided several residential and other premise of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, his driver and sons in connection with an illegal mining scam.

The case pertains to the violation of norms in awarding the mining leases in various districts of the state between 2012 and 2016. The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 against the former Minister on August 4, 2019.

ED teams swooped down on his Awas Vikas residence in Amethi while another team raided the premises of his driver Raja Ram in Tikari area of Amethi district.

Another raid was conducted at the Vibhuti Khand office of Prajapati's sons Anil and Anurag in Lucknow.

ED sources alleged that the funds from the illegal mining were routed through firms of Prajapati's sons.

Meanwhile, the state Vigilance has also registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Prajapati on charges of possessing asserts far in excess of his known sources of income. The CBI had also booked the former Minister in the mining scam last year. Prajapati is currently lodged in the Lucknow jail in a 2017 gang rape case, while his son Anil is in jail in a fraud case. —IANS