ED raids AAP MLA Amanatullah's residence, MP Sanjay Singh accuses agency of malice

Sanjay Singh pointed out that after six years of CBI investigation with no charges, the ED continues to pursue Khan, leading to ongoing harassment.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the Enforcement Directorate of conducting the investigation with malice against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan despite being repeatedly reprimanded by the Supreme Court as ED officials raided MLA's house in Okhla in the national capital on Monday morning.

Ahead of this Amanatullah Khan on Monday also claimed that the ED officials have arrived at his house in Okhla to arrest him.

"Even though the ED is being repeatedly reprimanded by the Supreme Court, even though they are being repeatedly warned that they should not conduct investigation with malice and their only aim is to keep people in jail. Despite this, today ED reached the residence of Amanatullah Khan, who is an MLA from the AAP, early in the morning to conduct a raid. At a time when his mother-in-law has cancer and has undergone an operation, said MP Sanjay Singh.

Singh also highlighted despite six years of investigation in the same case CBI not arrested still ED is not closing the case.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/aap's-amanatullah-khan-cires-foul-after-ed-raid-bjp-says-%22aap-a-party-surrounded-by-criminals%22

"The lawyer of Amanatullah Khan wrote to ED and sought time...CBI registered a case in 2016. After a long investigation of six years, CBI said that Amanatullah Khan did not take any bribes. He did not commit any economic crime. CBI did not even arrest him...After this, ED does not close its case," said Singh.

"In 2023, it raided Amanatullah Khan's house. ED called Amanatullah Khan to its office and questioned him for 13 hours and today in the same case of 2016, today again ED has reached his residence in connection with the same case...," he added further.

Following the raid at his residence Amanatullah in a post on X said, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

In a self-made video, the AAP MLA said that the investigative agency has been continuously harassing him for the past two years. "It is seven in the morning, and the ED has come to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has cancer, and she is currently at my home. I have written to them, and I have also replied to each of their notices. These people have been harassing me continuously for the last two years. Their only aim is to break our party. We are not going to bow down, and we are not going to break," Khan said.

"I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice. This is a case that is completely fake," he added.

—ANI