ED Raids 15 Locations In Prayagraj Against Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmad

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 15 locations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and those linked to him, sources said.

Multiple teams of the federal agency carried out these raids in cooperation with the state police force, and the places raided so far include the residential and other premises of Ahmad, his family members and others.

The raids were conducted at a time when Ahmad is being brought to Prayagraj from the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production in a local court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. He is being brought by a team of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The gangster is expected to reach Prayagraj by this evening.

The case in which Ahmad is facing trial is linked to the murder of Pal and his two police security guards who were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Uttar Pradesh Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on February 25 against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others following a complaint lodged by Pal's wife.

In 2021, the ED had attached immovable and movable assets, consisting of land and money in several bank accounts worth Rs 8.14 crore, belonging to mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his wife in connection with the money laundering case.

Land property situated at mauza Katka, Paragana Jhunsi, Tehsil Phulpur, in the name of Shaista Parveen, wife of Ahmad was attached. This was acquired by Ahmad for only Rs 4.5 crore which is far below the government's value of Rs 6.86 crore.

In addition, the ED had also attached a bank account balance of Rs 1.28 crore lying in 10 bank accounts of Ahmad and one account of Shaista Parveen.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of several FIRs lodged against Ahmad in different police stations, related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing and crimes of similar nature.

After its investigation under PMLA, the ED said that Ahmad through criminal activities used to earn black money in cash and the same was deposited in several bank accounts of the gangster, his kin and close associates.

It has been noticed by the ED that these funds are being credited in their accounts from various firms and companies of his aides, the ED had said earlier, adding "these funds have been further utilized for buying land in the name of his wife at the consideration price far below the government's value".

The ED has said that it had gathered data from the IT department and other agencies related to the companies being run by Ahmad's aides.

