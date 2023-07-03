    Menu
    ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case

    Nidhi Khurana
    July3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: According to official sources, Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance ADA Group, gave a statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday in connection with an inquiry into the suspected violation of the foreign currency law.

    Ambani, 64, appeared for his deposition at 10 a.m. at the federal agency's office in south Mumbai.

    The sources claimed, without providing details, that Ambani's statement was recorded as part of a new lawsuit filed under several sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).—Inputs from Agencies

