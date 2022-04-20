ED Is Planning To Arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain may be arrested ahead of Punjab elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Sunday. He said, Jain may be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Arvind Kejriwal said that he has come to know that ED is planning to arrest Satyendra Jain in the next few days before the Pun-jab elections. “The central government conducted raids on Jain twice before, but nothing was found. If the ED wants to come again, they are most welcome, Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said that with the announcement of poll schedule, the central govern-ment’s investigative agencies have become very active. “We have come to know from our sources that Satyendar Jain is going to be arrested before the Punjab elections,” he claimed. Attacking BJP, Kejriwal said whenever BJP thinks that it is losing elections, it puts all its agencies to work. “So, obviously there will be raids and there will be arrests too. We have no fear because I think all these obstacles come when you walk on the path of truth,” he added.

“If the central government wants to send more agencies like CBI and Income Tax etc, it can do so. If they want to arrest more people, not only Satyendra Jain, they are welcome. We haven’t done anything wrong, we’ve been raided before,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that 21 of our MLAs have been arrested in the past. Raids have also been conducted on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. What will happen to Satyendar Jain if he is arrested? He will get bail in five to 10 days.

Kejriwal said, “we will not whine like Channi ji, we will not get upset like Channi ji. We haven’t done anything wrong, so we have no fear.”

—IANS