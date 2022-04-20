ED files charge sheet against JK man in 2006 terror funding case

New Delhi: An ED official said that Khwaja, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, was involved in illegal activities related to terror funding in the erstwhile state, and from such illegal activities, had generated proceeds of lakhs of rupees.

During that period, Khwaja was in touch with Bhatt alias Ahmed to undertake financial dealings for various separatists and terrorist activities, the official added.

In 2006, he was apprehended with a bag containing 2.05 kg RDX and Rs 49 lakh in cash by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Earlier, the ED has attached Khwaja's flat in Delhi's Jangpura area and balance in the bank account held by his wife.

—IANS