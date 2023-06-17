    Menu
    India

    ED files charge sheet against bookie Anil Jaisinghani in cricket betting-linked money laundering case

    The Hawk
    June17/ 2023

    New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate announced on Saturday that they had filed charges against alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani in connection with a money laundering investigation into a betting case from the 2015 IPL season.

    In April, Jaisinghani was apprehended by the federal authorities.

    In 2015, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) issued a non-bailable warrant against him, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed he was "evading" summons and not complying with the inquiry.—Inputs from Agencies

