ED files charge sheet against bookie Anil Jaisinghani in cricket betting-linked money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate announced on Saturday that they had filed charges against alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani in connection with a money laundering investigation into a betting case from the 2015 IPL season.

In April, Jaisinghani was apprehended by the federal authorities.

In 2015, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) issued a non-bailable warrant against him, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed he was "evading" summons and not complying with the inquiry.—Inputs from Agencies