ED Files Cases Against Illegal Sugar Mill Sales In UP

Lucknow: Trouble is brewing for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati as the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate, registered a case of money laundering against some people for illegal sale of 21 state-owned sugar mills during her tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The sale of the mills during her tenure in 2011-12 had led to a loss of Rs 1,179 crore to the state exchequer, officials said. Sources here on Friday confirmed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a formal case of money laundering in connection with siphoning of money earned through illegal sale of sugar mills in the state.

The ED sleuths had reportedly collected certified copies of the documents and wealth recovered during the recent raids by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on some suspects including on residence of former IAS officer Netram, having close proximity with Mayawati.

The ED now after registering a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act would investigate whether the money earned through sale of sugar mills has been spent overseas or the black money has been siphoned off out of the country and later brought back showing it earned through other means.

Notably, CBI is already making investigation into alleged irregularities in the sale of 21 state-owned sugar mills during Mayawati's tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The agency has already registered FIR and six preliminary enquiries to probe the alleged irregularities.

The present chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

The agency has not named as accused any official of the Uttar Pradesh government or any politician of the state, the officials said. Seven private people, who had allegedly submitted forged documents during the purchase of the UP State Sugar Corporation Ltd mills, have been booked by the agency. The state government had sought a CBI investigation into the sale of the 21 sugar mills, and forgery and cheating in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmi Ganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki, the officials said.

It is alleged that the Mayawati-led government had sold the 21 mills, including 10 operational ones, below market price, which led to a loss of Rs 1,179 crore, the officials said. UNI